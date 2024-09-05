Financial Analysis: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 13.11, suggesting that its stock price is 1,211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Professional Diversity Network and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A System1 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

System1 has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and System1’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $7.32 million 0.76 -$4.31 million ($0.38) -1.26 System1 $401.97 million 0.28 -$227.22 million ($2.27) -0.54

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than System1, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -43.32% -149.58% -52.52% System1 -53.92% -53.12% -14.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

System1 beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network



Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites; and contracted software development services. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About System1



System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

