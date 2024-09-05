FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93.

Insider Activity

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

