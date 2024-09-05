FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.