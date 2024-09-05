First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 607,571 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 399.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,571 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 747,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

