First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,474,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $102,604,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.52. 8,228,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,085,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.