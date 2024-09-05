First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

FCR.UN opened at C$17.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$18.00.

In related news, Director Al Mawani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

