First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 545 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

KO stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,072,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $309.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

