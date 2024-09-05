First National Trust Co Buys 937 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

