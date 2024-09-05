First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.