FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 64,211 Shares

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $81,547.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,541,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,721.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79.

On Monday, July 1st, Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $77,147.18.

Shares of FiscalNote stock remained flat at $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,205. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.45.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 36.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.06%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FiscalNote by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 181.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOTE. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

