FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTLF
FitLife Brands Price Performance
FitLife Brands Company Profile
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FitLife Brands
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.