FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Strong-Buy

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FTLF opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. FitLife Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

