Fortis (TSE:FTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.42

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$60.42 and last traded at C$60.39, with a volume of 2975135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.30.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. The stock has a market cap of C$30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.95.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2439825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total transaction of C$1,187,493.18. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

