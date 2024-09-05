Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,500. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

