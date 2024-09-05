Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,463,000 after acquiring an additional 194,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

