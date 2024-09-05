Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,560,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Caterpillar by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,385,000 after purchasing an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $97,042,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 99.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after buying an additional 244,253 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.95. The company had a trading volume of 223,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

