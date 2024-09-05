Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,431 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 4,011,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,242,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

