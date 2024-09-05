Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 345,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 300,280 shares.The stock last traded at $41.11 and had previously closed at $41.41.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

