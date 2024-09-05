Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.08

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 41625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -196.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $286,995. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 247,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.