FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO David H. Devilliers III Sells 1,725 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,504.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FRP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FRPH opened at $29.23 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in FRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

