FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO David H. Devilliers III Sells 1,725 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,504.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FRP Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of FRPH opened at $29.23 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
