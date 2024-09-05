Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells $499,015.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $180.93 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

