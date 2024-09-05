Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.49 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17). 1,789,915 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 344,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
Gem Diamonds Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1,265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile
Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gem Diamonds
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why the Recent Drop in Palantir Could Be a Perfect Buying Moment
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Agilent Technologies Thrives From the Forever Chemicals Crackdown
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How Starbucks and Airbnb Fit Buffett’s Winning Stock Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.