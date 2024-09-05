General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get General Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in General Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.