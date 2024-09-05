George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Down 4.6%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.55. 884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

George Risk Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.