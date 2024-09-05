Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 7.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.39. 4,553,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,989,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GERN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Geron by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Geron by 32.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

