GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citic Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GitLab by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $222,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,242,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $76,918,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

