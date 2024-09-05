Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.77

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.77 and last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 10948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.
Givaudan Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
