Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ALTY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

