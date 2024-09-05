Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
ALTY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Alternative Income ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.