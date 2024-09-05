GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.56

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 956948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

