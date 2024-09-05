goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Jason Mullins Sells 4,500 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00.

goeasy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$184.27 on Thursday. goeasy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$101.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$189.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$179.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million. Research analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 17.3655617 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

GSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

