Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Shares Down 4.1%

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.47). Approximately 182,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 274,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.35 million and a P/E ratio of -507.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 32.78.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metal

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

