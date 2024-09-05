Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,291. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 727,015 shares of company stock worth $11,497,338. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

