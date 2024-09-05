Gordon Malcolm Ritchie Buys 11,000 Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$87,890.00.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OBE stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.00. 231,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,435. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$608.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$208.40 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7128099 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

