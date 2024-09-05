Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GHM

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. 34,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. Graham has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 million, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Graham in the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.