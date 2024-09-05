Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,200.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,200 ($42.08) and last traded at GBX 3,144 ($41.34), with a volume of 129656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,170 ($41.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($43.85) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.92) to GBX 3,600 ($47.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,361.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,999.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,876.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,850.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,846 ($37.42) per share, with a total value of £1,650.68 ($2,170.52). 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

