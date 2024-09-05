Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,520,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,587.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $612,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,339,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after buying an additional 206,201 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 453.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

