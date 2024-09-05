Grin (GRIN) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $97,545.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,147.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00540869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00114290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00299475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00031304 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077131 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

