Grin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $80,698.89 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $80,698.89 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,796.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00547540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00117301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00305258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00037947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00080414 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

