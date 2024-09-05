Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 12,102 shares.The stock last traded at $16.79 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guild has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Guild Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $979.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. Guild had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $10,497,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

