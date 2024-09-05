Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 14,507 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $171,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,974,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Hagerty Price Performance
Shares of HGTY opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
