Hamel Associates Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 3.2% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Trading Down 1.7 %

CB stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.08. 825,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $293.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,745. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

