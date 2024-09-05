Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,639,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,431,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.