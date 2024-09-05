Hamel Associates Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $588.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

