Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $612,426.53 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,797.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $584,140.91.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,717 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 835,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hayward by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after purchasing an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

