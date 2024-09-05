Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $61,678.46 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Lesueur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 518,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $98,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

