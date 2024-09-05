Hedera Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $29.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00038117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,504,726 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,504,721.99041 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04885214 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $31,820,760.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

