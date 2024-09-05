Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mercer International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Holmen AB (publ) and Mercer International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holmen AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercer International 0 4 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Mercer International has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 67.41%. Given Mercer International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Holmen AB (publ).

This table compares Holmen AB (publ) and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Mercer International -9.90% -17.93% -4.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holmen AB (publ) and Mercer International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holmen AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.85 3.05 Mercer International $1.99 billion 0.19 -$242.06 million ($3.43) -1.63

Holmen AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercer International. Mercer International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holmen AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Holmen AB (publ) beats Mercer International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. The Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging for brand owners, converters, and wholesalers. The Paper segment offers papers for books, and packaging and graphical publications for publishers, printers, retailers, and converters. The Wood Products segment provides construction and joinery timber, CLT and glulam products, and wood for pallets and packaging for construction, joinery, and packaging industries, as well as builders' merchants. The Renewable Energy segment generates electricity from wind, water, and bioenergy. Holmen AB (publ) was founded in 1609 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber, cross-laminated timber, finger joint lumber, glue-laminated timber, wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals. In addition, it generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party. Further, it produces and sells NBSK pulp manufactured from softwood; green energy using carbon-neutral biofuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; tall oil from black liquor for use as a chemical additive and green energy source; bio extractives and biomaterials, including lignin, turpentine, cellulose filaments, and sandalwood oil; and biofuels; as well as provides transportation and logistics services. The company sells its pulp to pulp markets, integrated paper and paperboard manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

