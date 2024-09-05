Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 4% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $7.19 or 0.00012852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $110.79 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,398,894 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

