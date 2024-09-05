Hudock Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 606.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Blackstone by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,631,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 79,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.53. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

