Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.12

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 20022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

Iberdrola Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

