IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Down 8.6%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.85 and last traded at $170.51. 44,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 133,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,964,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,207 shares of company stock worth $20,017,696. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IES by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

